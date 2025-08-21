The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder is bringing back a redesigned version of its beloved 2019 City Edition jerseys for the 2025-26 campaign. The competition for the Thunder will be stiff against some of the NBA’s elite teams. However, while Oklahoma City celebrates its first championship in franchise history, announcing its new City Edition uniforms from 2019 is fitting, considering the meaning behind the immensely popular threads.

The Thunder’s 2019 City Edition jerseys were a heartfelt tribute to the victims and survivors of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, which commemorated its 25th anniversary at the time. The redesign is a tribute to the Native and Indigenous cultures that shape Oklahoma’s identity. The uniform incorporates symbols like geometric “OKC” lettering for unity, a water-inspired pattern for the Oklahoma River, and sunset-tone sashes for resilience.

The Thunder announced the two versions of its new City Edition uniforms on Wednesday.

A story continued ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/JxvmzOdG8D — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 21, 2025

Oklahoma City also announced its matching courts at the Paycom Center.

When tradition meets home court 🖌️ pic.twitter.com/MwIlyzY5gw — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 21, 2025

The Thunder will debut its City Edition uniforms for the first time when it hosts the Sacramento Kings during the team’s annual Native American Heritage Night game on Wednesday, November 19.

Thunder head into 2025-26 with expectations at an all-time high

The champion Thunder has set the bar higher than ever ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. While this is typically the norm for an NBA defending champion, it’s vastly different for a team that entered last season without the title-contending label most teams receive before winning it all. The Thunder is also the youngest team in the association, but has proven to be the toughest following its 12-4 playoff record en route to defeating the Pacers 4-3 in the NBA Finals.

The 2024-25 regular-season and NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, drew a Kobe Bryant comparison from former NBA sixth man Lou Williams. This feat had never been achieved before becoming a champion. Winning a championship has a way of changing the narrative, as Williams explained his strong take, per Gil’s Arena.

“He’s more Kobe. I know everyone is gonna fight that. I know that’s something everybody gonna be like what the f*** you talking about? But, that’s how Shai is, man,” Williams said. “He has that type of temperament game. As you can see, you can’t speed him up. He’s gonna get to his spot. He’s gonna do what he wants to do. When it’s all said and done, I think that’s more of his class than anything else.”

“He’s more Kobe. I know everyone is gonna fight that… [Shai] has that type of temperament game. He’s gonna get to his spot and do what he wants to do.” Lou Williams compares Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s game to Kobe Bryant’s 👀 (via @GilsArenaShow)pic.twitter.com/mYKG3rZrf1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 8, 2025

The Thunder is tied with four other teams for the most nationally-televised games, with 34 throughout the 2025-26 campaign.