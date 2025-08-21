It’s no surprise the Dallas Cowboys are labeled as dysfunctional once again. And they still haven’t found a way to make Micah Parsons happy. But through the clutter, the Cowboys have to find a way to get their roster in order. And here are two surprise preseason cuts to watch before Week 1.

With the backfield position not inspiring awe, it’s surprising a cut could come from that position. However, Miles Sanders could find himself looking for a new employer if things fall the wrong way over the next week, according to bloggingtheboys.com.

“Despite the Cowboys lack of clarity at the RB position, Miles Sanders time in Dallas looks to be short-lived,” Brian Martin wrote. “Javonte Williams is obviously the RB1 after being held out with the rest of the starters in the preseason, and Jaydon Blue receiving first-team reps prior to his ankle/heel is a pretty good indication he’ll be the primary backup.”

Cowboys might surrender RB Miles Sanders to waivers

When the Cowboys picked up Sanders, many people speculated that he would be the guy to lead the backfield in 2025. And he’s not completely out the door, sitting as the second-teamer. However, Jaydon Blue appears to be a candidate for a bigger role, Deuce Vaughn remains in the mix, and Phil Mafah is still in the picture.

Sanders carried seven times and gained only 15 yards in the preseason loss to the Ravens. He had been sidelined with a knee issue for most of training camp. So there’s a possibility this injury could still be hindering him. Or it’s a possible sign it may prevent him from making the roster.

Will Sanders be a part of the Cowboys’ running back committee? That remains to be seen, according to ESPN.

“Brian Schottenheimer said the Cowboys spent too much time talking about a committee last year,” Todd Archer wrote. “If Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, or Jaydon Blue proves to be the best running back in training camp, he will be the starter. Schottenheimer also acknowledged that the Cowboys will need more than one runner to be a successful running team.

“In his time as a playcaller, Schottenheimer has had a main runner (Thomas Jones with the Jets, Steven Jackson with the Rams, Chris Carson with the Seahawks). But [he] has also had multiple backs play larger roles just as many times. There will be a mix, but it won't be a 50-50 committee.”

Does RB Miles Sanders have an ally?

Schottenheimer seemed to be in Sanders’ corner earlier this summer, according to atozsports.com.

“I don’t know why anyone would be surprised by Miles’ ability,” Schottenheimer said. “Having been in the division and playing against Miles when he was in Philadelphia, you talk about a guy that’s a home run threat, a guy that’s got incredible ability to hurt you running, catching out of the backfield, all that stuff.”

Still, the clock is ticking faster now. And Schottenheimer must make his choice, according to dallascowboys.com.

“The urgency is always high. The urgency doesn't change,” Schottenheimer said. “We knew this first game against Philly would show up faster than you always think it does, and so we're not going to be surprised by it.”

Cowboys might part ways with DT Mazi Smith

Considering the Cowboys have Smith listed as the starter, this cut would be deep and very surprising. Smith just hasn’t been able to show what the Cowboys need at the position.

“Despite his natural strength and power, he’s still struggling to anchor down against the run and hasn’t shown much pass-rushing upside either,” Martin wrote. “Even with DT being the weak link on the Cowboys roster, Smith could still be a surprise cut.”

Schottenheimer said the Cowboys are looking over their options, according to nytimes.com.

“We’re still in the information gathering process,” he said. “We’ll sit down after we play Friday, and we’ll make some decisions about the entire roster. There will probably be some surprises from some of the mock things that are out there in terms of, ‘Hey, I thought for sure this guy was gonna make it.' ”

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has a different system, and perhaps Smith won’t fit. Smith will be expected to penetrate the offensive line, get in the backfield, shed blocks, and make plays.

“It’s important that he does that right and does that well,” Eberflus said. “He’s doing a good job in the drills and all those things, but we got to keep evaluating that process. And we’re all in a competition right now. Nothing is set in stone. Competition for playing time, competition for the roster. And we want it that way, so guys are competing.”