The 2025 South Carolina football team will be the last to wear Under Armour after the Gamecocks decided to switch to Nike in 2026. The move is interesting because Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have steadily become one of the better programs in the SEC. The move is also the latest in a chain of new sponsorship deals after the Gamecocks added an on-field sponsor for 2025.

On Thursday, the Post and Courier reported that a deal with Nike was set in stone and on its way after Under Armour sponsored South Carolina football and the rest of the athletic department. However, that 10-year deal is ending next summer. Nike’s famous “Swoosh” logo will appear on all Gamecocks' athletic gear once the 2026-27 academic year starts.

The Post and Courier report read: “The university is expected to announce a new athletic apparel deal with Nike on Aug. 22, signaling the end of a 10-year deal with Under Armour, sources confirmed to The Post and Courier. The shoe giant's distinctive “Swoosh” logo will be on USC's uniforms and team gear beginning with the 2026-27 school year.

A Board of Trustees meeting has been called for 9 a.m. on Aug. 22. The agenda will include the following item: ‘Athletics Department: Apparel Agreement.'”

The change is significant because South Carolina had been a long-time Under Armour partner, dating back to 2007, when they signed a football-only contract with the South Carolina football team. Over the next few years, Under Armour began dressing all of South Carolina's teams as the other programs started phasing out Russell Athletic, Adidas, and Nike on their contracts.

That deal was amended and changed in 2011 to a new six-year contract totaling $19 million. Then, in 2016, the Gamecocks signed a 10-year extension. When signed, USC said the $71.5 million contract was the second-most valuable in the SEC and the seventh-most valuable in the country.

Under Armour has the right of first refusal in the current deal. Under Armor can match that agreement if South Carolina receives a competing offer within 15 days. If they match the deal, the school must re-sign with Under Armour.

Nike's gain in South Carolina football is much-needed after it was announced that Tennessee, a fellow SEC opponent, is leaving Nike for Adidas.

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have the talent for a great season this year. LaNorris Sellers is a Heisman Trophy favorite, and they have the talent to make a statement in 2025.