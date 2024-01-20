Matt Carpenter took to social media to express his excitement about rejoining his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals.

On Friday, it was announced that MLB infielder Matt Carpenter will be reuniting with his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals, on a one-year deal, per John Denton of MLB.com. Carpenter was a member of the Cardinals for 11 seasons from 2011 to 2022 before bouncing around other teams for the last couple of years, but will now rejoin the franchise where he established himself as one of the best players at his position during his time there.

After the announcement was made, Carpenter himself took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to express his excitement.

“Let’s go St.Louis! Gonna be a huge year for the 2024 Redbirds,” wrote Carpenter. “And I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it..”

For their part, the Cardinals brass certainly seem thrilled to have their former superstar back.