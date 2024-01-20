On Friday, it was announced that MLB infielder Matt Carpenter will be reuniting with his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals, on a one-year deal, per John Denton of MLB.com. Carpenter was a member of the Cardinals for 11 seasons from 2011 to 2022 before bouncing around other teams for the last couple of years, but will now rejoin the franchise where he established himself as one of the best players at his position during his time there.
After the announcement was made, Carpenter himself took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to express his excitement.
“Let’s go St.Louis! Gonna be a huge year for the 2024 Redbirds,” wrote Carpenter. “And I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it..”
For their part, the Cardinals brass certainly seem thrilled to have their former superstar back.
we were also able to look at some hard data and we got a sense of, ‘Is his bat speed back and is he showing the ability to increase his exit velocity?’ Both of those looked like they were trending in the right direction,” said Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, per Denton. “And the one gift that Matt Carpenter always has is he knows how to see a baseball and he can still take a walk. That’s still a great skill, and we are encouraged with where his swing is.”
Carpenter and his new teammates will now anxiously await spring training, which is scheduled to begin next month for the Cardinals.