One of the big stories of the last few weeks for the Boston Red Sox has been the injury status of rookie infielder Marcelo Mayer, who exited a late July game with a wrist injury. Mayer has been on the injured list since then, causing some fans to wonder whether his standout first season in the big leagues would ever resume.

On Sunday, fans got their unfortunate answer.

“Marcelo Mayer will have surgery on his right wrist, Alex Cora said. His season is over. He should be ready for spring training,” reported Tim Healy of The Boston Globe on X, formerly Twitter.

However, despite the setback, Mayer is still planning to stick around the organization as much as possible and absorb as much as he can.

“By no means do I think my season is over when it comes to learning and getting better. We have a lot of resources here, a lot of veterans who I can still use to help me get better and more knowledgeable,” said Mayer, per Healy.

Meanwhile, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported on the Red Sox's thinking amid the injury.

“My understanding of this Mayer situation is that surgery was always inevitable but the hope was they could get the wrist to a point where it was about pain tolerance and trying to play through. Clearly, the resumption of baseball activities didn’t go as planned,” reported Cotillo on X.

Meyer was drafted in the first round back in 2021 and made his MLB debut with the Red Sox this year after spending the last several seasons in their farm system.

Meyer has hit four home runs so far in his MLB career along with 10 RBI's and a batting average of .228.

Hopefully, Meyer will be ready to return well ahead of next season.

In any case, the Red Sox will next take the field on Sunday afternoon vs the Miami Marlins.