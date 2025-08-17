West Virginia football coach Rich Rodriguez is making light of the recent sign-stealing investigation that has harmed his former employer, the University of Michigan. Michigan is facing millions in fines from the NCAA, as well as other penalties after the school was found to have violated college football rules.

Former Michigan football assistant, Connor Stalions, was found by the NCAA to be stealing signs from the school's opponents during games and practices. Former Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was given a show-cause penalty by the NCAA for the infractions. Even Michigan's current coach Sherrone Moore couldn't escape punishment.

Rodriguez, who was the head coach at Michigan for three seasons, made note of the situation during his recent West Virginia team press conference.

“You can do both,” Rodriguez said, per On3, when asked if the Mountaineers still have to use hand signals or can use in-helmet communication when their offense is going fast. “We could huddle and go quick huddles and not have to do any signals. We change our signals up and we change the guy who’s signaling. And we’ve got a variety of different signals we can do for the same play. If it was a Michigan situation, we would be ready. That’s all I have to say about that.”

Rodriguez was fired in early 2011 at Michigan, after going 15-22 in his three seasons there. He left West Virginia in December 2007 to coach the Wolverines. Rodriguez is now back at West Virginia football, after the school fired Neal Brown following the 2024 campaign.

Rich Rodriguez hopes to resurrect West Virginia football

Rodriguez is now back at West Virginia, leading the Mountaineers for a second time. He hopes to replicate the success he had at the school, when he was first there from 2001-2007.

During his first tenure at the school, Rodriguez won 60 games. He led the squad to a Sugar Bowl win over Georgia in 2006. That was one of the program's biggest all-time wins. Rodriguez also had the team on the doorstep of the national championship game in 2007, before the Mountaineers fell to Pitt in perhaps the program's biggest loss in school history.

Rodriguez takes over a West Virginia program that went just 37-35 in six seasons under Neal Brown. The new West Virginia head coach also spent time coaching at Arizona and Jacksonville State, in his lengthy tenure.

West Virginia football opens their season against Robert Morris on August 30.