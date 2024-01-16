While Oliver Marmol isn't focusing on it, he enters the 2024 season with his seat red hot.

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to turn things around after their disastrous 2023 performance. But even though there are high hopes surrounding the Cardinals, Oliver Marmol has heard the hot seat rumors surrounding his name.

Marmol's contract expires after the 2024 season, meaning St. Louis could move on with another poor campaign. While the manager is well aware of his contract status, Marmol is more focused on making the Cardinals successful again, via Ben Frederickson of The St. Louis Dispatch.

“That's not a motivator for me,” Marmol said about his contract situation. “If you look at it that way, then what the hell were you doing the previous two years? I don't think of it in that sense. For 18 years I've wanted to make the St. Louis Cardinals better. This is no different.”

After serving as first base coach and bench coach, Marmol was promoted to manager prior to the 2022 season. He had a promising debut, as the Cardinals went 93-69, winning the NL Central. However, St. Louis was promptly swept out of the playoffs in the Wild Card Series. It has all gone downhill from there.

The Cardinals finished last season dead last in the NL Central with a 71-91 record. It was the first time St. Louis missed the playoffs since 2018. Furthermore, outside of the CO-VID shortened 2020 season, it was the first time the team had less than 80 wins since 2007.

St. Louis has made numerous additions to their team, including Sonny Gray and Lance Lynn. But it'll be up to Oliver Marmol to bring the Cardinals together. While he isn't focused on it right now, the manager's seat could get much hotter with continued struggles.