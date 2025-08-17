Nick Chubb is embarking on a new chapter of his NFL career with the Houston Texans, and so far, so good.

After seven years with the Cleveland Browns, during which he became a beloved player and also battled injuries, Chubb signed with the Texans this past offseason. And while there is obviously a lot of time to see if the signing will truly pay off for Houston, Chubb's showing in his preseason debut went about as well as the Texans likely hoped.

He rushed for 25 yards on 5 carries and looked more like his old self — before he suffered a season-ending and career-altering knee injury in 2023. And after the game, Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans had high praise for the running back.

“Chubb did a really nice job playing physical, running behind his pads,” Ryans said, via KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson. “I just like the way the whole team played a physical brand of football, the type of football I expect us to play and I’m really proud of the guys for that. Just really, really proud of the offensive line again. I think this is the second week in a row now that they’re just improving, they’re getting better.”

Chubb himself said that he thought his debut with the Texans “went good.”

“I think as a whole, the whole team played well. Offensively, the big guys up front did a good job getting push, opening up holes. For me, I haven’t played since December, so a lot of anxiety, a lot a nerves, but it felt good to go out and get tackled again,” Chubb said, via KRPC 2.

Drafted 35th overall by the Browns in 2018, Chubb quickly established himself as the primary back for Cleveland. He started nine games and played in all 16 as a rookie, rushing for 996 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns before breaking out the following year with 1,494 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns. Despite playing just 12 games in his third season, he rushed for more than 1,000 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, after arguably the best year of his career, Chubb suffered a horrific knee injury early in the 2023 season, which sidelined him for more than a year. He played just two games in 2023 and eight in 2024 before becoming a free agent this past offseason. The Browns opted for a makeover of their running back room, drafting both Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins and Tennessee's Dylan Sampson, effectively making a statement on Chubb's potential return.

Chubb's deal with the Texans is for one year and $2.5 million.