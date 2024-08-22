Nolan Arenado came through for the St. Louis Cardinals when they really needed it. The star third baseman blasted a walk-off grand slam to beat the Milwaukee Brewers. It won’t save what is becoming a lost season but is a step in the direction of a more respectable finish to the 2024 campaign.

Arenado came to the plate in the bottom of the 10th inning after a strikeout. He had a walk, a single and double previously in the game but had made a few outs in his last plate appearances. Then he lined a dinger over left field, hitting the sixth grand slam of his career to cap off the 10-6 victory.

The stakes were huge at that moment. The Brewers had a six-game winning streak and were on the brink of extending their lead in the National League Central. Arenado didn’t let it get to him, though. He just focused on doing his job, according to Joe Harris of the Associated Press.

“I was like, don’t have to do too much here,” Arenado said, via AP. “Just get it to the outfield. And I know he was going to come at me with some heaters.”

Nolan Arenado lifts Cardinals over Brewers with grand slam

Arenado indeed was in a great position to walk it off. He could have done the job with just a single or even a deep outfield fly. But it was surely nice to see a grand slam. Along with St. Louis natives Jayson Tatum and Matthew Tkachuk showing love to their hometown, this is the biggest highlight that St. Louis has had in a little bit.

The Cardinals may have fended off the Brewers for one game but they still have a lot of progress to make. Their record is still just 62-64, trailing the Brewers by 11.0 games in the standings. A Wild Card berth, which they lag behind by 5.0 games, is their best hope of seeing the postseason again. Even then, a deep run seems super unlikely. If that changes, Arenado will probably be one of the sparks.