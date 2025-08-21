With the 2025 EuroBasket getting underway, one of the teams that figures to be among the top at the event is Serbia. Led by Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, Serbia also features other NBA players such as Los Angeles Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, Washington Wizards big man Tristan Vukcevic, Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic.

Prior to the official start of EuroBasket next week, Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic spoke about what it is that makes Nuggets star Nikola Jokic such a special basketball player, as per EuroHoops.

“Everybody knows about his IQ and feel for the game, but what really makes him special is his basketball shape for his size – his ability to run and his conditioning,” Bogdanovic said. “He brings probably the highest confidence that I’ve ever had playing with anyone else.”

While Jokic has been called one of the most non-athletic players in the NBA, Bogdanovic’s statement further shows that it does take exceptional athleticism to be in the NBA and play basketball at the highest level. Earlier this week, Jokic was filmed throwing down a two-handed reverse dunk during warmups ahead of one of Serbia’s exhibition games.

But whether you think Jokic is athletic or not, what is certain is that he’s arguably the best player in the NBA currently. He finished second in the MVP voting this year behind Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and he was selected to his seventh consecutive All-Star appearance.

Jokic appeared in 70 games for the Nuggets this season at a little over 36 minutes per game. He averaged a career-high 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 57.6 percent shooting from the field, 41.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He joined Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as the only three players to average a triple double for an entire season.

In the playoffs, Jokic averaged 26.2 points, 12.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.0 steals with splits of 48.9 percent shooting from the field, 38 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.