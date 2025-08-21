Oregon football reeled in the nation's fifth-ranked recruiting class for 2025. Dakorien Moore walks inside Autzen Stadium the highest ranked recruit out of the 19-member class.

Head coach Dan Lanning secured his biggest college football recruiting win in Moore. Oregon landed a five-star find out of Duncanville, Texas. Lanning described explosive tendencies this offense now possesses with Moore.

The reigning Big Ten champs now must create plays for the nation's top wide receiver for 2025. And a talent drawing Brandin Cooks comparisons by 247Sports.

The hype grows for Moore's debut college season. Will he become worth the hype, though? Time to dip into our bold predictions — beginning with how his Week 1 will transpire.

Dakorien Moore will lead Oregon in all WR categories on Aug. 30

Lanning is not going to keep Moore on the sidelines. Not with the immense skillset he brings to the Ducks.

There's no better way to win over the Duck Pond by going off in the season opener. He's facing a defense that surrendered 20 points or more in five games last season.

This contest against a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) power is prime for Moore and Lanning. The latter can use this game to build his young freshman up early. And ease the transition for this other much-anticipated Ducks starter.

Dante Moore forms explosive collaboration with Moore

The incoming quarterback and Dillon Gabriel replacement is one more starter fueling energy in Eugene.

The former UCLA five-star signing is anticipated to add a dynamic dual-threat wrinkle for Oregon. But Moore needs chemistry with his wideouts right away.

It'll be too easy for Moore to focus on his elder wideouts. A la Gary Bryant Jr. and Malik Benson as two returning seniors he can trust.

The other Moore can blow the top off defenses, though. Oregon and offensive coordinator Will Stein are going to want to put teams away immediately. The ex-Bruin can rely on the blue chip recruit to stick the dagger early into defenses.

Moore hits this feat in first 4 games before Penn State showdown

Moore will scale past the 100-yard mark. Right until the road trip to State College, Pennsylvania.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder isn't facing any stout national defenses out the gate. Week 2 foe Oklahoma State fielded the worst Big 12 defense in 2024.

The Big Ten opener versus Northwestern is against the Big Ten's 16th ranked unit. With the Wildcats claiming No. 16 out of 18 conference teams.

In-state rival Oregon State nearly allowed 400 total yards a game. Moore won't get tested for the first four games. James Franklin and his Nittany Lions unit rise as the first who can slow down the freshman.

Moore will deliver Jeremiah Smith-like impact

This sounds like a stretch for most CFB fans. But Moore brings enough intangibles that point to an eye-grabbing debut — similar to the Ohio State star of last season. ESPN already hailed Moore as the next impactful freshman.

Smith himself ranked No. 1 among wide receivers in his 2024 class. The monster freshman of '24 gashed defenses off two elements: Routes and in yards after the catch.

Moore is his own certified YAC machine. His speed enables him to blow the top off defenses. He'll create spatial separation and turn this offense loose. And join Smith as the latest dominating true freshman WR.