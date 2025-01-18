A Nolan Arenado trade, despite plenty of rumors, has yet to come to fruition. The St. Louis Cardinals are still looking to trade the third baseman, though.

“John Mozeliak says trading Nolan Arenado remains ‘Priority 1, 2 and 3' but acknowledges the team remains in a holding pattern due to the FA market. He would like to add to the bullpen/maybe a RH-bat, but won’t before they have clarity on Arenado’s future,” Katie Woo of The Athletic wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mozeliak, who is the Cardinals president of baseball operations, is clearly looking to make a deal. With third baseman Alex Bregman still available in MLB free agency, though, the Cardinals are waiting to see how the market looks after he signs somewhere.

Pete Alonso, a first baseman, is also still available. A team may be willing to move their current third baseman to first base if they don't sign Alonso in an effort to trade for Arenado.

Arenado trade rumors have begun to grow fairly quiet in recent days, something that is likely a product of the aforementioned free agents still being available. Once they sign, however, trade rumors will probably heat up quickly.

The Cardinals may be headed toward a rebuild as they look to trade Arenado. The 33-year-old third baseman was once regarded as one of the best players in all of MLB, but he endured a forgettable 2024 campaign. Arenado recorded his worst OPS (.719) since his rookie season in 2013 (.706). Still, there are teams who would love to add the eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winning third baseman.

A Nolan Arenado trade will likely happen at some point, but it may take a while to come to fruition. It could even end up happening in July before the trade deadline or during next offseason. Mozeliak's comments suggest that the Cardinals want to make the trade before the 2025 season begins, however.