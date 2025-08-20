The Cincinnati Bengals will conclude their final preseason contest against the Indianapolis Colts this Saturday. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a firm answer on whether the starters will play against the Colts.

“They're not playing,” Taylor said merely.

The decision was an easy one for multiple reasons. The Bengals are dealing with distractions, injuries, and well, despite that, are playing great football through two preseason games. Cincinnati lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-27, but did have some successful offensive drives early on. Last week, the Bengals defeated the Washington Commanders 31-17 and saw a lot of success early on as well with the starters. Taylor's team does not need to showcase its starters again against the Colts.

The Bengals just lost guard Cordell Volson to a season-ending injury. That is a brutal injury for a player who has seen a lot of success protecting Joe Burrow. Volson started 48 games over the last three seasons, and even though he was listed as a backup this season, injuries to linemen happen often, and depth is crucial.

The distraction involves Trey Hendrickson. Nobody ever wants to see these types of situations surface during training camp, but this one has been ongoing for over a year. Here is what Hendrickson said to ESPN's Laura Rutledge before their preseason game against Washington.

“Rutledge reported that Hendrickson told her that he and the team are in close agreement on the total average annual salary and the length of the deal,” ESPN's Ben Baby wrote. “The sticking point remains the guaranteed money in a potential extension, with Cincinnati's stance on not providing a secured salary after the first season leaving progress at a standstill.”

There is nothing the Bengals would like to do more than get their star defensive player locked up for the future. They cannot afford to waste another prime season between the star trio of Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins.