With Corbin Burnes signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman are two of the top remaining free agents for agent Scott Boras, who did not hold back on teams who are simply not willing to spend when it comes to the two players.

“You're seeing so many teams that are actually not spending,” Scott Boras said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “They're making more, but they're not spending. They're spending far less than they did two, three years ago. There's a quadrant as many as 10 to 12 teams that are in that position. … The graduation of being an owner has a different definition than it did 10, 15 years ago, ironically because of the appreciation of the franchise value.”

As it pertains to Alonso, there are not many logical suitors outside of the incumbent New York Mets. Teams who have needed first basemen this offseason have for the most part filled those spots. This leads many to believe that Alonso will eventually sign a short-term deal with opt-outs like Cody Bellinger signed with the Chicago Cubs last offseason. Boras addressed Alonso's situation.

“I don't want to address preemptive questions about it,” Scott Boras said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “You're going to have to ask Pete how he's going to feel and what he's going to do. He's just in the marketplace listening right now.”

Boras also spoke on teams in general, saying that he believes they will want things to move as they finalize their teams with Spring Training starting in just over a month.

“Teams are now getting a little more definition about their teams so I think things will move,” Boras said.

When it comes to Bregman, Boras seemed confident that he would eventually get a long-term deal.

“Bregman's a championship player, teams know it,” Boras said. “It's really a matter of his decision-making and theirs, about how you can close up that gap. There's substantial interest (in long-term) deals.”

The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers have been long rumored with Bregman this offseason, with the Cubs being mentioned recently as interested in a short-term deal with opt-outs.