Nolan Arenado has had a busy offseason, despite nothing happening just yet. With the St. Louis Cardinals looking to sell off some of their older players, Arenado hit the trade block, and he nearly got dealt to the Houston Astros, only for him to veto the trade thanks to a no-trade clause in his contract. It was recently revealed that Arenado's preferred landing spot is the Boston Red Sox, but whether or not he lands with them may depend on the Red Sox pursuit of Alex Bregman.

Boston has made some big moves to address their pitching staff this offseason, but they still could ideally use a right-handed bat to balance out their lineup. Bregman would seemingly be the perfect target since he could move to second base, but the Red Sox front office has not met his steep price tag just yet. If Bregman ends up landing with another team in free agency, that could open the door for Boston to make a move for Arenado.

“It’s really difficult to read the Red Sox right now in my opinion,” Ken Rosenthal said on “Foul Territory.” “We’ve talked about this quite a bit, they should be signing Alex Bregman and if they don’t sign Alex Bregman maybe at that point they would be interested in Arenado.”

“But it’s a different player, it’s a guy who is turning 34 coming off two down years. Perhaps they could work out the financials, but it’s complicated for the Red Sox because Arenado’s a third baseman and you’d have to move him or move Rafael Devers to first or DH, perhaps trade Casas, it’s just a complicated series of things that would need to happen. Where Bregman, if he signs with the Red Sox, would likely play second base.”

Red Sox getting cold feet over potential Alex Bregman, Nolan Arenado moves

Considering how much money the Red Sox front office has at their disposal, the easy move would be to just go out and sign Bregman, rather than pulling off another trade after they sent over some big name prospects to the Chicago White Sox for Garrett Crochet. The team's ownership continues to refuse to fully spend on the team in free agency, though, and that has led to this dilemma of sorts.

Boston could get themselves into trouble, as Arenado is reportedly open to joining a couple other teams in a trade, and Bregman could sign elsewhere in free agency. Right now, though, if Arenado wants to find his way to Boston, he may have to hope Bregman doesn't sign there, because if he does, the Sox would have no reason to trade for him.