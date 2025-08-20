On Wednesday, Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was spotted leaving practice 40 minutes early with a strength and conditioning coach, Jamison Hensley reports.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson left Wednesday’s practice early with what appeared to be a right wrist/hand injury. About 90 minutes into practice, Jackson got knocked down. He stayed for a few plays before heading into the facility.”

As of now, this injury does not seem to be critical, as teams will always use extra caution with their signal callers.

Shortly after, a team's spokesman said that Jackson got his foot stepped on and is “fine.”

Apparently, despite flexing his wrist, it was his foot that caused him to leave the field. Jackson will likely go through an MRI as it is mandatory for injuries. Once that comes back negative, Jackson should be back and ready to go for their next practice.

It's good to see that the Ravens quickly ended the scares that many Ravens fans got over the last 20 minutes. Lamar Jackson is expected to be an MVP candidate once again in 2025 as the Baltimore Ravens are built to win. Losing their star player would put a serious dent in the expected success.

Field Yates believes Jackson will be the top fantasy football player once again in 2025. With the offensive weapons he has around him and the scheme that Todd Monken uses, this will continue to allow Jackson to play freely and make winning plays all game long.

The Ravens will take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for Sunday Night Football to begin the season. This matchup will have serious playoff implications 17 weeks later when the two teams are fighting to win a Super Bowl. Both Jackson and Allen are two of the top three QBs in the NFL, and their time to hoist the Lombardi Trophy is coming.