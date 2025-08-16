Alabama football knows who'll guide them behind center. Ty Simpson is spearheading the offense as the starting quarterback. But other battles are ongoing ahead of Week 1.

Simpson paid his dues in Tuscaloosa. Going from one of the last five-star college football recruiting additions from Nick Saban, to transitioning to Kalen DeBoer. Simpson even sat behind multiple future NFL QBs — Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe. DeBoer's arrival for the 2024 season sparked theories if Simpson would enter the college football transfer portal.

But Tuscaloosa is Simpson's continuous home. Now DeBoer and ‘Bama can focus on finalizing these three spots.

Two of the three remaining high-energy battles reside on the offensive side. Including one involving a pivotal offensive wrinkle coming in.

WR2 not finalized yet at Alabama

The Southeastern Conference and the nation already know who Simpson's top wide receiver will be. Ryan Williams returns to spark Heisman Trophy chatter. Joel Klatt slapped Williams with the “electric” label.

Wide receiver No. 2 is still in play. Even with Germie Bernard back in the offensive plans.

Bernard will earn his touches, especially after grabbing 50 catches for 794 yards in his first ‘Bama season. But the senior faces younger competition in this room.

Freshman Rico Scott is pushing to become the next breakout Crimson Tide freshman. Sophomore Cole Adams is another vying for action. Four-star 2025 signing Lotzeir Brooks adds intrigue here too.

But finding the true complimentary WR next to Williams isn't the only major offensive battle here.

Alabama TEs to play big role under new OC

Ryan Grubb is in place as the offensive coordinator. He's back with longtime right-hand man DeBoer. The duo worked together at Fresno State, Washington, even at the University of Sioux Falls when DeBoer served as head coach at the NAIA program.

Tight end enters the chat with Grubb for this reason: He runs a lot of 12 personnel.

Alabama needs to settle on a TE1 soon, though. Josh Cuevas looks like an early contender for top TE duties. He'll need to build off his 16 catches for 218 yards, though, to rise in the room.

Danny Lewis Jr. isn't out of the race either. He's a returning junior who could become the second TE in the 12 groupings. Freshman and four-star Kaleb Edwards is one who can impact as a receiver and blocker. He brings a taller frame at 6-foot-6, 242-pounds.

Son of Alabama legend vying for major defensive spot

Finally, the third big battle resides on the ‘Bama defense. And involves the most versatile spot in defensive coordinator Kane Wommack's 4-2-5 look. There's even the son of a ‘Bama legend pursuing this particular position too.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. is after the “husky” role. Handed to Alabama's most versatile defender. One who can cover wideouts and tight ends while also stepping into a linebacker role. Kirkpatrick is the son of the 2012 first rounder and former NFL CB out of Alabama.

DaShawn Jones, though, brings experience at the husky. He played that spot during Alabama's bowl loss to Michigan.

Meanwhile, Utah transfer Cam Calhoun is winning over Wommack per Al.com. Calhoun could earn a try at the husky. But the fifth defensive back spot remains the most open position on the Tide defense.