Amidst a disastrous 2025 MLB season, New York Yankees' Aaron Boone has Yankees GM Brian Cashman's support. The team executive doubled down on having the manager's back, stating Boone holds his players accountable, despite what fans in New York think about a disappointing campaign that has their team trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by 6.5 in the AL East.

Cashman revealed his continuous support for Boone to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, per Fox Sports.

“I talked to him about accountability because a lot of fans have said Hey, where's the accountability with the Yankees? Is Boone holding these guys accountable, and Cashman said the answer is yes,” Rosenthal said. “And he made an interesting point: he said New York is such a difficult market that it provides instant accountability for fans, media, anyone around, and that managers and coaches need to support the players rather than criticize them; pile on.”

Cashman reminded Rosenthal that piling negativity onto the Yankees players doesn't make the situation any better.

“He said exactly this: I'm not an advocate of becoming Randy “Macho” Savage or John Cena from the WWE in providing a piledrive to finish off the victim,” Rosenthal added. “He was someone yesterday who supported Boone, and it seems to me he's going to continue supporting Boone, and we'll see how this season plays out.”

Brian Cashman explains Yankees' decision to keep Aaron Boone

Not much has changed regarding Yankees' executive Brian Cashman's support for manager Aaron Boone. Despite the Yankees reaching the World Series last season, some fans called for Boone's removal based on his questionable decision-making against the champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Still, Cashman entered the 2025 MLB season determined to keep his manager.

Cashman also didn't hesitate to back up Boone, speaking out against Boone's potential removal while reminding fans he's the right man for the job, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

“Aaron is a steadying presence in our clubhouse and possesses a profound ability to connect with and foster relationships with his players,” Cashman said. “Consistently exhibiting these skills in such a demanding and pressurized market is what makes him one of the game’s finest managers. Our work is clearly not done, but as we pursue the ultimate prize in 2025, I am excited to have Aaron back to lead our team.”

After beating the Cardinals 4-3 Friday night, the Yankees will look to make it two in a row when they face the Cardinals on Saturday.