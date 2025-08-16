To add on to the preseason updates relating to the Miami Dolphins, there is a key one in regards to star and standout running back De'Von Achane. While the NFL should be warned that the Dolphins running back is ready to tear through any team in his way, there could be some delay with his status.

Coming out of Miami's preseason win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday afternoon, it was announced that Achane has a “soft tissue lower body injury.” Head coach Mike McDaniel would say to the media that Achane will be out “between days and weeks,” though it was reported that he wasn't concerned too much about his Week 2 availability, according to Cameron Wolfe.

“Dolphins RB De’Von Achane has a soft tissue lower body injury that will keep him out between ‘days & weeks,' HC Mike McDaniel told reporters in Detroit,” Wolfe wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “McDaniel indicated he’s not concerned about [Achane's] availability [in] Week 1 vs. Colts. Similar absence timeline for DL Zach Sieler.”

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane has a soft tissue lower body injury that will keep him out between “days & weeks”, HC Mike McDaniel told reporters in Detroit. McDaniel indicated he’s not concerned about Achane availability Week 1 vs. Colts. Similar absence timeline for DL Zach Sieler. pic.twitter.com/zML6ji0opD — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 16, 2025

Dolphins' De'Von Achane with major expectations

Article Continues Below

The depth at the position has been thinning out as Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison will be out for the season with a neck injury, leading to Achane possibly having a ton of opportunity this season. Consequently, it's important to know that Achane didn't play in Miami's preseason over Detroit, though the team still has other running backs such as Jaylen Wright, rookie Ollie Gordon II, and others.

Still, Achane is looking for another explosive season and said in May that his goal is to get 1,000 yards on the ground and half of that through the air, according to NFL.com.

“I always want to try to hit 1,000 yards and then 500 yards (receiving),” Achane said.

“I felt like I left a lot of plays or I felt like I could have did more,” Achane continued about last season. “Going back and watching the year and the cut-ups, I feel like I left a lot of yards on the table.”

The Dolphins open the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Indianapolis Colts.