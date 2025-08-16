To add on to the preseason updates relating to the Miami Dolphins, there is a key one in regards to star and standout running back De'Von Achane. While the NFL should be warned that the Dolphins running back is ready to tear through any team in his way, there could be some delay with his status.

Coming out of Miami's preseason win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday afternoon, it was announced that Achane has a “soft tissue lower body injury.” Head coach Mike McDaniel would say to the media that Achane will be out “between days and weeks,” though it was reported that he wasn't concerned too much about his Week 2 availability, according to Cameron Wolfe.

“Dolphins RB De’Von Achane has a soft tissue lower body injury that will keep him out between ‘days & weeks,' HC Mike McDaniel told reporters in Detroit,” Wolfe wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “McDaniel indicated he’s not concerned about [Achane's] availability [in] Week 1 vs. Colts. Similar absence timeline for DL Zach Sieler.”

Dolphins' De'Von Achane with major expectations

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs with the ball while New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) attempts to tackle him during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

The depth at the position has been thinning out as Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison will be out for the season with a neck injury, leading to Achane possibly having a ton of opportunity this season. Consequently, it's important to know that Achane didn't play in Miami's preseason over Detroit, though the team still has other running backs such as Jaylen Wright, rookie Ollie Gordon II, and others.

Still, Achane is looking for another explosive season and said in May that his goal is to get 1,000 yards on the ground and half of that through the air, according to NFL.com.

“I always want to try to hit 1,000 yards and then 500 yards (receiving),” Achane said.

“I felt like I left a lot of plays or I felt like I could have did more,” Achane continued about last season. “Going back and watching the year and the cut-ups, I feel like I left a lot of yards on the table.”

The Dolphins open the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Indianapolis Colts.

More Miami Dolphins News
Miami Dolphins WR AJ Henning (88) runs a route during joint practice with the Detroit Lions at the Lions headquarters and training facility.
Dolphins receive 2 pivotal preseason updatesBenjamin Adducchio ·
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks before joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears ahead of Sunday's preseason opener.
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel drops blunt Year 4 claim amid job pressureAbdullah Imran ·
Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium.
Why Brian Flores can proceed with claims vs. NFL, Broncos, Giants, TexansSteve Silverman ·
Miami Dolphins guard Germain Ifedi (62) and offensive tackle Daniel Brunskill (64) stretch during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears ahead of Sunday's preseason opener.
Dolphins signs ex-Patriots 3rd-round pick after season-ending injuryEvan Dammarell ·
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks on the field during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears ahead of Sunday's preseason opener.
Insider’s concerning Dolphins outlook after uninspiring practice with LionsZachary Howell ·
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniels with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) on thee sidelines during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bears
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa gets brutally honest on poor joint practice vs. LionsGuillermo Guajardo ·