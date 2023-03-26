A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Elite prospect Jordan Walker will be there with the St. Louis Cardinals on Opening Day of the 2023 MLB season. The Cards have announced that Walker has made the cut, which is already quite an achievement for the 20-year-old outfielder, considering that he hasn’t even played a single Triple-A game.

Before Jordan Walker’s move to the main roster becomes official, the Cardinals will have to first make space for him.

John Denton of MLB. come reports that the Cardinals are expected to make a roster move either on Wednesday or Thursday to accommodate Jordan Walker, as told to reporters by St. Louis president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.

Jordan Walker was selected by the Cardinals in the first round (21st overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft and has since gotten exposure in the minors but not at the Triple-A level. In 2022, Walker played 119 games for Double-A Springfield Cardinals and hit .306 while also recording .388 OBP and a .558 SLG. In addition to those numbers, Walker had 19 home runs, 68 RBI, and 22 stolen bases. He also played 21 games in the Arizona Fall League for the Salt River Rafters, slashing .286/.367/.558 with five home runs, 16 RBI, and three stolen bases.

Walker is far from a finished product, but he has seemingly impressed the Cardinals enough to earn this shot. In the event that Jordan Walker makes it to the top three in the National League Rookie of the Year voting or the top five in the voting for MVP in the same league, the Cardinals will get a bonus draft pick.

The Cardinals kick off their 2023 MLB season with a series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays that begins on Mar. 30.