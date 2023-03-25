Spring Training continues to roll on in Dunedin, FL for the Toronto Blue Jays, but with four Grapefruit League games left and just five days until the team’s Opening Day matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals, the team is starting to look towards the 2023 regular season.

The Jays young core is looking to take the next step this campaign after a devastating AL Wild-Card loss to the Seattle Mariners in 2022. After finishing 92-70, marking the first time the club had reached 90 wins in back-to-back seasons since the early 1990s, the Jays were swept by the Mariners after squandering a seven-run lead to lose 10-9 in front of the home crowd in Toronto in Game 2.

The Blue Jays have some new faces in 2023, including Daulton Varsho, Kevin Kiermaier, Brandon Belt, Whit Merrifield and Chris Bassitt, just to name a few, but the young core remains the same and the expectations are as high as ever for the Blue Birds.

The slate is wiped clean in 2023, and here are the questions that still need answering ahead of Thursday’s Opening Day:

The Final Roster Spot

25 of the 26 roster spots for the Blue Jays are basically set in stone, but the final battle is intriguing.

It could be Otto Lopez, the Blue Jays’ No. 14 overall prospect who played shortstop for Canada at the World Baseball Classic and opened Spring Training 7-for-15 (.467). It could be Nathan Lukes if the team wants to keep a more traditional fourth outfielder, but with Whit Merrifield and Cavan Biggio crowding the outfield, it’s complicated. Or it could be Addison Barger, the team’s No. 6 prospect who had a huge 2022 season in the minors, hitting .308 with 26 home runs and a .933 OPS.

It’ll be intriguing to see who makes the list when the final roster is released next week.

The Fifth Starter

The Jays basically have the top four in the rotation set, with Alek Manoah getting the mound on Opening Day, and Kevin Gausman, new addition Chris Bassitt and Jose Berrios taking the next three spots. Yusei Kikuchi has the clear path to the No. 5 job, but after struggling mightily for long stretches of last season, it’s certainly a question mark. Mitch White could slide into the fifth spot if Kikuchi continues to falter, or could slide to the bullpen in an important swingman role. The goal is that the top five can stay healthy, but that’s always wishful thinking in a long MLB season, and Drew Hutchison and Zach Thompson would likely be next in line if a starting pitcher were to go down. Hyun Jin Ryu could also return later this year from Tommy John surgery, but ideally, you’re looking at a rotation that features Manoah, Gausman, Bassitt, Berrios and Kikuchi. Not too shabby.