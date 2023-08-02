The New York Yankees were reportedly in between buying and selling, and they attempted to acquire St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson ahead of the trade deadline, but were unable to get a deal done because the Cardinals wanted a young, controllable starting pitcher.

“He [Brian Cashman] went the other way and looked to buy, and Dylan Carlson was the one guy left, offensive player with the Cardinals that fit that was controllable that would have been a good piece for them,” Jon Heyman said, via MLB Network. “They did offer prospects for Dylan Carlson. The Cardinals wanted to get a controllable starting pitcher back, and the Yankees just didn't have that guy to offer.”

The controllable arm that would have made sense for this deal would have been Clarke Schmidt. There is a chance the Cardinals were not interested in Clarke Schmidt, or that the Yankees were not willing to give him up in a trade. He starts his four years of arbitration next season, and has developed well as a mid-rotation starting pitcher this season. The Yankees probably value that a lot, especially from someone who is a former first-round pick.

The Yankees were caught in between buying and selling, according to Heyman. No offers for players on expiring contracts like Harrison Bader, Wandy Peralta, Isiah Kiner-Falefa or Luis Severino were intriguing enough for Brian Cashman.

Brian Cashman's lack of action outside of acquiring two relief pitchers at the deadline angered Yankees fans. Many wanted them to choose a direction, whether it be buying or selling, instead of staying pat.