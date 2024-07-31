The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Wednesday that Lance Lynn was placed on the 15-day injured list with right knee inflammation. St. Louis also optioned right-handed pitcher Chris Roycroft to Triple-A and recalled right-handed pitcher Ryan Loutos. Right-handed pitcher Jacob Bosiokovic was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Additionally, the Cardinals later announced that right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy was promoted from Triple-A to the big league club and will make his MLB debut on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers.

McGreevy, 24, is the Cardinals No. 15 overall prospect, per MLB.com. The right-handed hurler features a quality slider. He is still developing his fastball and other breaking pitches, but McGreevy has impressive control for a young pitcher. McGreevy offers intriguing potential despite not being listed as a top prospect.

The Cardinals were fairly quiet at this year's MLB trade deadline. They made a few moves to improve the roster, though. St. Louis currently holds a 55-52 record, which is good for second place in the National League Central. However, they are six games behind the Milwaukee Brewers as of this story's writing.

Surpassing the Brewers is not out of the question but capturing an NL Wild Card spot remains a possibility as well. Losing Lynn will not help matters, but perhaps McGreevy can provide a spark for the team's staring rotation.

Cardinals' starting rotation after Lance Lynn injury

Sonny Gray will continue to lead the rotation. Kyle Gibson has also pitched fairly well. Andre Pallante has recorded respectable numbers while pitching out of both the rotation and bullpen.

Miles Mikolas has struggled throughout the 2024 campaign, though. So losing Lynn for an extended period of time is certainly far from ideal. McGreevy could be a difference-maker if he is able to give the Cardinals quality innings over the next few weeks. One may even argue that St. Louis needs McGreevy to step up and pitch well amid the rotation's current uncertainty.