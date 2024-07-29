The St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a big three-team trade with the Chicago White Sox that they hope will give them each a respective boost during the second half of the season and beyond.

Starting pitcher Erick Fedde, who is one of the more remarkable MLB stories of 2024, is headed to the Redbirds as many expected, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. He will be joined by veteran outfielder and familiar face Tommy Pham. Utility man Tommy Edman and reliever Michael Kopech land in LA, hopeful to add some needed depth to the National League West leaders.

Chicago makes sure to come away with a young player who can slot into its lineup right away, acquiring infielder Miguel Vargas from the Dodgers, according to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale.