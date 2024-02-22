Tommy Edman underwent surgery on his wrist this offseason, and it's going to cause him to miss the start of Spring Training.

The St. Louis Cardinals did not have the campaign they were hoping for in 2023, and they will be hoping to turn things around this upcoming season. In order to do so, they will need contributions from folks up and down their roster, with one such guy set for a bigger role with the team being Tommy Edman, who is expected to be the team's starting center fielder moving forward.

Edman is a jack-of-all-trades in the field, but the Cardinals will employ him in center field in order to give him a true home with his position. The problem is that Edman underwent surgery on his wrist over the offseason, and it may prevent him from being cleared for full activities for a few more weeks. Despite that, both Edman and St. Louis are optimistic that he will be good to go come Opening Day.

“Edman rejoined workouts Tuesday after a brief stomach illness, though offseason wrist surgery could mean it is several more weeks before he is cleared to participate in full activities. He continues to do one-handed swings to build strength and range of motion ahead of advancing from soft toss to batting practice to, ultimately, games. The Cardinals and their switch-hitting infielder believe the calendar has enough time for him to be ready for opening day. And if he is, they expect him to be in center field.” – Derrick Goold, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cardinals will be hoping Tommy Edman is ready for the start of the season

Edman was his usual self at the plate last season (.248 BA, 13 HR, 47 RBI, 27 SB, .705 OPS), and he filled in several spots in the field, playing at second base, shortstop, center field, and right field at different points in the year. That positional versatility is helpful, but the Cardinals want Edman to find a home out in center field.

The good news with Edman's injury is that he has time to get himself healthy ahead of the upcoming campaign, but his status is certainly going to be worth monitoring over the next couple of weeks. For a Cardinals team that had pretty much everything go wrong last year, being without Edman to start the year would be killer, and they will certainly be hoping he is able to get himself ready for the start of the new season.