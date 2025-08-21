The Boston Red Sox are going into a crucial four-game series with the New York Yankees, but they will not have the team's leading home run hitter to battle the Bronx Bombers. Outfielder Wilyer Abreu has been placed on the 10-day Injured List with a right calf strain.

Abreu leads the Red Sox with 22 home runs and his absence could be crucial in the series. While the Red Sox have several key hitters in Alex Bregman, rookie Roman Anthony and Trevor Story, none of them can match Abreu's 21 home runs. Additionally, Abreu is a strong right fielder and he was a Gold Glove winner last season, primarily because of his strong throwing arm.

As a result of the designation to the IL list, the Red Sox promoted minor leaguer Jhostynxon Garcia to take his place. Garcia was hitting .303 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs in 66 games with Triple-A Worcester. Prior to playing with the WooSox, Nixon was promoted from Double-A Portland.

Nixon has been dubbed with the nickname of “The Password,” because of the unusual spelling of his first name.

In addition to the move of Abreu to the IL and the promotion of Nixon, the Red Sox also recalled pitcher Richard Fitts and infielder David Hamilton from Worcester. The team also designated first baseman Abraham Toro of assignment.

Red Sox slumping at the wrong time

The Yankees and the Red Sox are currently in the top two spots of the American League Wild Card structure. The Yankees are streaking right now, having won seven of their last eight games. The Red Sox are going in the opposite direction.

After winning seven games in a row that put them in a position to challenge the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the American League East, manager Alex Cora's team has lost 8 of their last 12 games. They lost three consecutive games at Fenway Park as they prepare to play at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox have scored three runs or less in five of their last six games. The Red Sox have struggled to hit with runners on base in their most recent slump

If the Red Sox are going to hold their own against the Yankees and find a way to win the series, their starting pitching is most likely the key. They will send Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello, ace Garrett Crochet and Dustin May to the mound in the series.

The starters have been solid throughout the majority of the season, but the bullpen has been a liability in the team's recent slump.