Germany squeezed past Spain 106-105 in an overtime thriller in Madrid on Thursday, with captain Dennis Schroder stepping up big and reminding everyone why he’s the heartbeat of the team heading into EuroBasket 2025.

The friendly, the first of two between the reigning World Cup champions and the 2022 EuroBasket title holders ended with Schroder sealing the win through a double-double effort of 24 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds.

DENNIS SCHRODER WITH THE GAME-WINNER TO BEAT SPAIN IN OT 🤯 Schroder had 24 points and 10 assists in Germany's 106-105 win 🇩🇪🔥 pic.twitter.com/NjITlIw8iZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 21, 2025

Franz Wagner provided essential support, recording 19 points and 7 assists. Spain’s Dario Brizuela led the hosts with 20 points, while the night also honored Sergio Llull, who was celebrated in Madrid following his retirement from the national team.

Spain managed to force overtime and almost pulled off the win, but Germany held strong and came out on top, moving to 4-1 in their warm-up games. Spain, by contrast, fell to 1-4 in friendlies, with their only win coming against Czechia.

The game carried additional significance due to the coaching battle, with Spain’s veteran Sergio Scariolo, leading the team for the final time, facing Alex Mumbru, who once played under him and now guides Germany. The result was a symbolic student versus master duel, with Mumbru and his squad prevailing. Germany will next host Spain in Cologne in their second warm-up clash before the Group Phase begins.

Germany enters EuroBasket 2025 as reigning world champions, having claimed the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Schroder earning tournament MVP honors after averaging 17.9 points and 6.7 assists per game. That triumph was their first-ever World Cup title, achieved with victories over powerhouses including the United States and Serbia. Previously, Schroder also led Germany to a bronze medal at EuroBasket 2022, where he averaged 22.1 points and 7.1 assists and was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Currently playing for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA, the 31-year-old Schroder has built an extensive professional career since being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2013. He has suited up for ten different NBA franchises, with his best individual NBA season coming in 2019–20 for the Oklahoma City Thunder, when he finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting. His career averages stand at 14 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Beyond club play, Schroder has been crucial to German basketball’s modern rise. He debuted for the senior national team in 2014 and has since guided them through multiple EuroBasket campaigns, the 2022 bronze, the historic 2023 World Cup gold, and a fourth-place Olympic finish in Paris 2024, where he was named to the FIBA Olympics All-Star Five.

Germany’s EuroBasket 2025 campaign will begin in Tampere, Finland, where they face Finland, Lithuania, Montenegro, Great Britain, and Sweden in the Group Phase. Spain, competing in Limassol, will challenge hosts Cyprus, Italy, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Georgia.