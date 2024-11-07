St. Louis Cardinals slugger Willson Contreras is officially transitioning to first base, with president of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirming the move on Wednesday.

“We think that being such a productive hitter, not catching will make him a better hitter,” the Cardinals president of baseball operations said during the GM meetings. “How do we protect his career?”

Contreras has given the team his approval for the position change, according to sources close to the situation. Without his consent, the Cardinals might have considered trading him this offseason.

However, the veteran catcher has a no-trade clause in his five-year, $87.5 million contract, which runs through 2027.

The move also opens up more opportunities for catchers Iván Herrera and Pedro Pagés. For the Cardinals, the main offseason goal is to create consistent playing time for their younger players in the coming season.

Cardinals shifting Willson Contreras to first base

By shifting Contreras to first base, they’ve found a way to retain both young catchers on the roster while keeping Contreras active in the lineup.

Contreras has made 11 career appearances at first base, with four of those being starts. Over 51 1/3 innings at the position, he has yet to commit an error, with his last stint at first base coming in 2019 when he played two games for the Chicago Cubs.

He’ll now be stepping in to replace Paul Goldschmidt, who has manned first base for the Cardinals for the past six seasons.

Goldschmidt, who earned both a Gold Glove and an MVP while playing first base for the Cardinals, is now a free agent. The team quietly communicated to him at the end of the season that he would not be returning, paving the way for Contreras to step into the position.

Contreras missed almost 80 games this season due to two injuries, one of which was a fractured arm sustained while catching.

When he was on the field, he was the team’s top offensive performer, posting an .848 OPS with 15 home runs and 17 doubles in 84 games. His shift to first base contrasts with the Cardinals' earlier attempt in 2023 to move him to designated hitter and potentially some outfield roles. Contreras rejected that idea, though he did take a two-week hiatus from catching duties.

Contreras willingness to stay with St. Louis

Contreras' willingness to switch positions highlights his commitment to staying with the Cardinals, even as the team faces uncertain times. With payroll decreasing and a shift towards development, Mozeliak has engaged in discussions with all players who hold full no-trade clauses, assessing their interest in remaining with the team during this rebuilding phase.

The 32-year-old has made it clear he wants to stay with the organization, so the Cardinals won’t be trading him this winter. According to Mozeliak, another player, Sonny Gray, has also expressed a preference to remain with the team.

Willson Contreras has posted a solid .263/.367/.468 slash line with 35 home runs over 209 games in his two seasons with St. Louis, but injuries and his defensive struggles behind the plate have been recurring issues.

The position change boosts his fantasy outlook for 2025, as he’s likely to see more consistent playing time. Additionally, the move opens up more opportunities for Iván Herrera and Pedro Pagés to play.