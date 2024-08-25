The St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras suffered a broken finger on Saturday night in his team's 6-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins, causing Manager Oliver Marmol's team to announce that they will place the 32-year-old Venezuela native on injured reserve.

The information was revealed amid the Cardinals' 6-0 road loss to their AL Central opponents, their third loss in six games.

The Cardinals' Contreras is hitting .262 with 15 home runs for the NL Central's third-place team, along with 36 runs batted in.

The Contreras injury revelation came amid Cardinals star Sonny Grey's take on facing his former team. Previously, Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas shared his thoughts on whether the team can reel off 17 straight wins in hopes of securing a playoff berth.

Contreras' injury puts St. Louis in a tough spot considering the dire situation they are in as far as their playoff hopes are now constituted.

Cardinals wrap up series with Twins

The Cardinals are scheduled to wrap up their series with the Twins at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, with Erick Fedde set to take the mound for the Cardinals against the Twins' Zebby Matthews.

Matthews has shown promise in limited action but make no mistake about it, the Cardinals have a decided advantage in Sunday's pitching matchup. The Twins have a better record on the season so far but the Cardinals are far from done, judging by recent comments from Mikolas and other members of the proud National League franchise.

Whether the Cardinals come out on top or not, this season is far from over. Losing Contreras is a tough development for Oliver Marmol's team, but St. Louis has shown they have the grit to bounce back and attain success in the most unexpected of ways at the most unexpected of times. Sunday's game is far from a must-win, but a St. Louis victory would be a great way to stop the bleeding after a tremendously difficult personnel loss on the field this weekend.