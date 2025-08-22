Wide receiver Malik Nabers is highly optimistic about the LSU Tigers' chances going into the 2025 season.

Nabers represented his alma mater from 2021 to 2023. He developed remarkable chemistry with quarterback Jayden Daniels during his time there, becoming one of the nation's best young receivers. After 38 career games, he made 189 catches for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He has since gone on to become an integral piece to the New York Giants' offense as their star receiver. While he's enjoying the benefits of being a professional athlete, Nabers discussed the prospects of the Tigers being successful ahead of the 2025 campaign, per On3's Brian Jones.

“I would say they’re going to surprise a lot of people,” Nabers told On3. “They got Garrett [Nussmeier], that’s my quarterback. I’ve been knowing him since my freshman year, so I’m excited to see his last year him perform out there. And I heard from Coach [Cortez Hankton Jr.], they added a few good guys from the transfer portal, that’s going to help them win some games this season. So I’m very excited to see how those guys are going to put it together, and hopefully they do great things this season.”

What's next for Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

It's significant for Malik Nabers to instill plenty of confidence in the LSU Tigers' chances this upcoming season. The fact he pointed out Garrett Nussmeier as a player to watch out for will be key.

Nussmeier returned for his senior year of eligibility, standing out as an important piece in the Tigers' potent offense. Last season was his first year as the team's full-time starter, going 9-4 in his 13 starts. He completed 337 passes for 4,043 yards and 29 touchdowns, even scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

LSU aspires to reach the College Football Playoff, falling short of it last year. They ended the season on a solid note, beating the Baylor Bears 44-31 in the Texas Bowl.

The Tigers will prepare for their season opener, being the No. 9-ranked team in the AP Top 25. They will be on the road, facing the No. 4 Clemson Tigers on Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. ET.