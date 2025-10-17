Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is enjoying the remaining days of the offseason before they dive into another challenging campaign.

James will be out for at least a month due to a sciatica injury. He said he will be “overly cautious” with his recovery and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. For now, he is ensuring that his extra time will be well-spent.

It is common knowledge that the Lakers forward enjoys the finer things in life: A good wine, a lovely cigar, a pristine golf course, and, apparently, a fresh pack of NBA trading cards.

A popular trading cards company posted a video of James opening a pack. The 40-year-old icon looked like a giddy 10-year-old, saying, “This takes me back to my childhood right here.”

“I'm like a very smooth pack opener when it comes to cards. In case you get that real special one. Can't mess that up,” said James. “First time in 16 years.”

And of course, he had to smell the pack. Only the real ones know!

“Even smells good too,” added the four-time MVP.

While browsing through the trading cards, he pulled one of himself, which made him even more excited.

“The best card in there! You got to have him in there!” said the Lakers veteran. “That's dope.”

Article Continues Below

Fans enjoyed the video and shared their thoughts.

“Man, we all just need to enjoy him while he’s in the league 🔥,” said @ben.waa.

“Yes, the sniff!” commented @robertsanity.

“Smells the wrapper like a new shoe 😂,” echoed @_jl523.

“Should have had him sign it and put it back into another pack,” suggested @_hunter.porter_.

“LeSmooth Opener,” added @_zachblatter.

It would've been more dope if James pulled an auto or a patch instead of a base. Still, it was cool to see him reliving his childhood with genuine delight.

It's always a good time with The King.