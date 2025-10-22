Travis Kelce is chasing another dream of his…rollercoasters.

While Kelce has already accomplished his NFL goals, he will now be living through another childhood dream by investing in an amusement park. The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end will be investing in Six Flags after he and his family visited Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, several times when he was a child.

Kelce made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 21), which included some nostalgic videos of the tight end's life.

“To all my fellow theme park and amusement park lovers. I have some exciting news!!! Couldn’t pass up the opportunity to continue the tradition and make Cedar Point and Six Flags even more special for the next generation of families!” Kelce wrote in the caption announcing his latest investment. “Excited to partner with JANA Partners as an investor in Six Flags. So crazy to even imagine this is real, but you gotta love it when life comes full circle.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion recently proposed to Taylor Swift, had some fans comment on the news about what changes should be made to the amusement park.

“Can we get a ride called Cruel Summer,” one fan asked.

“We lie back, a beautiful, beautiful time lapse, ferris wheels, kisses and lilacs,” a fan wrote quoting lyrics from Swift's song “Eldest Daughter” off of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

“Kelce Coaster coming soon,” the New Heights podcast account commented.

According to NBC, shares of the amusement park increased more than 15% following Kelce's announcement.

This news follows several Six Flags amusement parks closing at the end of the 2025 season: Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in Bowie, Maryland, and Six Flags California's Great America in Santa Clara, California.

JANA Partners is looking to revive the beloved theme park which has several locations across the nation despite the two closures this year. The investment firm wants to which “improve marketing and customer experience at all of its parks,” according to The Wall Street Journal.