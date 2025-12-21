Miami (FL) football turned loose its defenders to make a huge national statement Saturday. Rueben Bain became unleashed both on the field then online after beating Texas A&M. But Bain and the Hurricanes hit an uncanny mark facing Marcel Reed.

The dual-threat quarterback entered the College Football Playoff as one of the least sacked QBs this season. Reed only took 10 sacks during the Aggies' 11-1 campaign — with a massive front five responsible for the low number. Even tackle Trey Zuhn III believed he and the Texas A&M line would handle Bain and company.

However, Miami hit an uncanny sack mark on Reed per CanesInSight: Snatching him seven times inside Kyle Field. Bain became responsible for three of those sacks.

Miami's mark shatters the previous best Auburn hit among opposing defenses (four in the Aggies' 16-10 win on Sept. 27).

How Miami disrupted Marcel Reed, Texas A&M with Rueben Bain & company

The Hurricanes didn't reach Reed until the second possession — plus at the 4:11 mark of the first quarter.

Corey Hetherman turned to the secondary to dial the pressure up, by sending safety Keionte Scott. The defensive back forced the early fumble in the process.

FUMBLE WHAT A PLAY BY KEIONTE SCOTT #PMSCFP pic.twitter.com/Fv8WpfkI8f — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 20, 2025

Scott even played the “spy” role on Reed — halting this attempted QB keeper behind the line of scrimmage for sack No. 2.

Keionte Scott might be a top 50 player for me after today pic.twitter.com/DxlZSKK8VC — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) December 20, 2025

Bain performed his damage at multiple spots: One here lining up on the right side, then on this hustle sack following some pressure via Akheem Mesidor.

Mesidor with the initial pressure and Bain cleans up pic.twitter.com/QacHAIcN9s — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 20, 2025

Mesidor joined the sack party too — beating Zuhn through speed-to-power before wrapping up Reed.

What a day for Miami ED Akheem Mesidor (38 pass rush snaps): • 10.5 total pressures

• 9 hurries

• 1.5 sacks Riser… pic.twitter.com/Zq8HVdykhd — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) December 20, 2025

The ‘Canes pulled into College Station with 34 sacks in tow. Now they enter New Year's Day carrying 41 after pummeling the electric talent who dominated in the SEC.