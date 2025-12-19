The Cleveland Cavaliers enter Friday with a 15-13 record, but they have lost two in a row and four games already in December. It has been an ugly stretch for the Cavs, and a 16-point loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday was not promising, either.

On Friday, they face the Bulls again, this time in Cleveland, but there is a big concern on the latest injury report as star Donovan Mitchell is questionable with an illness.

Mitchell did play on Wednesday night and led the team with 32 points on 11-of-23 from the field. Just a week ago, Mitchell dropped 48 points against the Washington Wizards.

Article Continues Below

Mitchell has been very frustrated with the performance of the Cavs as of late, and after the loss on Wednesday, he made that clear but also said there is time to turn things around.

“Just stick with it,” Mitchell told reporters following the game. “Yes, it's frustrating. It sucks. But at the end of the day, what are you gonna do, feel bad? You know what I mean? It's December 17. What are we gonna do, call it in right now? Keep going. Keep doing it. And some of it too is we're not making shots. It's tough. We're getting great looks, and we have a lot of really, really good shooters. Sometimes, that's just how it goes for a little bit, you know what I mean? That's to no fault. Sometimes, you're just in a rut. You've kinda got to accept it.”

The Cavs have seven losses since the last week of November, and they are on a bad downward trajectory. On top of that, Mitchell being questionable would be a big blow, especially because he leads the team with a whopping 30.7 PPG.