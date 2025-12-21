The Washington Commanders are digging deep into their quarterback depth chart in Saturday's matchup against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. Marcus Mariota has been pushed to his physical limits in this divisional tilt and is currently on the sidelines. The former No. 2 overall draft pick suffered a hand injury and was also evaluated for a concussion in the second half. Although he was cleared for the latter, Josh Johnson is now under center for the Commanders, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Washington is nearing the end of a lost campaign, but players would surely relish the opportunity to stun the reigning Super Bowl champions.