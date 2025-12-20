One needs to be mentally strong if they are going to line up on offense for the Philadelphia Eagles. There will be quiet weeks, plenty of frustrating moments and maybe even a few bitter losses, but if a pass-catcher can keep his head above water, he should have opportunities to excel. Fifth-year wide receiver DeVonta Smith exemplified that very resilience in Saturday's game versus the Washington Commanders, correcting a costly mistake with an impactful play.

The Heisman Trophy winner dropped a pass in the end zone with about four minutes remaining in the first quarter, but he shook off the disappointment and responded by scoring a touchdown a minute and a half later, via the SM Highlights X account.

Although Smith should always be ready to make a big catch — he signed a $75 million contract extension last year — it can be difficult to stay in rhythm in Philadelphia's low-volume passing attack. There are only so many targets to go around, and WR A.J. Brown and tight end Dallas Goedert command a decent chunk of them. Smith has earned Jalen Hurts' trust, however.

Following the five-yard score, which temporarily put the Eagles on top 7-3, the 27-year-old has four touchdowns this season. He is also inching his way toward the third 1,000-yard campaign of his NFL career. Hurts, Brown and Saquon Barkley are bigger stars, and the defense draws considerable attention in its own right, but DeVonta Smith could be this team's X-factor.

Philly may trust him to make another big grab before this divisional clash concludes. The Eagles lead the Commanders 14-10 at time of print.