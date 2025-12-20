Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson doesn't have to look far for advice with his team going through the wringer. Before Friday night's 136-125 loss to the Chicago Bulls, the wine and gold's third straight and fourth in the last five games, Atkinson shared that he got in touch with Stephen Vogt via text and members of the Cleveland Guardians to get their perspective on handling a long season.

“I think they had two streaks where they lost 10 in a row,” Atkinson said. “I know baseball's got a ton of games, but I was like, ‘How did you keep it together?' This is just part of pro sports. It's hard to win in professional sports. When we go through the dip, you've got to manage it. You've got to trust your group. I don't think there's ever a point where you're like, ‘Forget it, this is a disaster.'

The Guardians, of course, were treading water in the American League's Central Division and behind the Detroit Tigers by a whopping 15.5 games in July. With a 20-7 record in September, Cleveland rallied to win the Central and punch its ticket to the MLB Playoffs.

“I have a great relationship with them. I text with [Cleveland Browns head coach] [Kevin] Stefanski [too]. We're living in the same world. We go through a lot of the same things, so I love interacting with them. They've been to our facility. We're at their facility. We exchange ideas. I love that part of the job.”

Article Continues Below

Atkinson said that even when the Cavs were 15-0 just a year ago, he had concerns and had appropriate fear of every opponent. He emphasizes the need to double down on the group's processes, especially since the coaches and players have had success in the past.

“Well I don't want to lost 20 in a row or 10 in a row,” Atkinson joked. “But it just gives you [perspective]. We're living in this world where it's not easy. Everyone in pro sports is so good, and organizations are really good. I call it ‘the dip.' You've got to manage the dip. It's really important.

“Very rare does [the season] just go [on an upward trajectory]. Maybe OKC this year; that's one team in this league. Maybe Houston, I guess. Two, three teams that maybe are just really there right now. Everybody else, we're going through the ups and downs; kinda normal in an NBA season.”

The Cavs are 15-14 now with games against the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans up next on a back-to-back, followed by a Christmas Day matchup on the road against the New York Knicks.