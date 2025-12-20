The Philadelphia Eagles have an opportunity to clinch the NFC East with a win over the Washington Commanders in Week 16. But the Eagles got off to a rough start. Will Shipley fumbled the opening kickoff, setting Washington up with excellent starting field position.

While Philadelphia’s defense weathered the early miscue and held the Commanders to a field goal, special teams play continues to haunt the Eagles.

Philly took a 7-3 lead on DeVonta Smith’s five-yard touchdown grab near the end of the first quarter. But the Eagles failed to extend the lead when Jake Elliott missed a 43-yard field goal on the team’s ensuing drive.

Jake Elliott struggles in Eagles-Commanders clash

The Commanders answered with a touchdown, going up 10-7 late in the second quarter. The Eagles then responded with an 11-play, 47-yard drive. But Elliott missed a 57-yard field goal attempt wide left.

However, Philadelphia was bailed out by a dicey offsides penalty that negated the miss. Now five yards closer, Elliott got another chance to tie the score before halftime. Unfortunately, he once again missed wide left.

"OH MY GOODNESS! A THREE-PEAT!" Joe Davis on the Eagles-Commanders call for Fox as Philadelphia kicker Jake Elliott is having a rough one. 🏈🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/GuAYqfCjrj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 20, 2025

While only two counted, Elliott missed three field goals in the first half alone. His struggles, combined with an overall poor showing from the Eagles’ special teams, had fans howling for blood on social media.

Brenden Deeg wrote:

“Dude, eat the cap hit and cut Jake Elliott. He simply cannot be your kicker anymore.”

Shane Haff added:

“I love Jake Elliott for everything he did for Philly, but he is a major liability that is going to cost the Eagles in the playoffs if they don’t figure something out. Kicking has never been easier than it is this year and he is among the worst kickers in the league.”

Victor Williams commented:

“Yeah it’s time to move on from Jake Elliott. Thank you for your past contributions.”

Thomas R. Petersen wrote:

“Jake Elliot has been one of the worst kickers in the league this year. He's a problem. A really expensive problem.”

@PhillyTruthr added:

“Kickers are hitting 40-50 yard field goals at an unprecedented rate this year and then there’s Jake Elliott.”