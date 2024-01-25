Could Xavier Tillman solve the Cavs' Tristan Thompson problem?

When it was announced that Cleveland Cavaliers Tristan Thompson tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, the suspension that followed made sense. Knowing that he was juiced, it made even more sense that Thompson, 32, was able to play like he was in his mid-20s again. Regardless, with Thompson suspended for 25 games after his selfish decision and Damian Jones showing he's incapable of producing for Cleveland, one thing has become clear: The Cavs need additional big man depth, and going after Memphis Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman ahead of the NBA trade deadline could provide that.

Sure, Jarrett Allen can hold down the fort most nights and with Evan Mobley almost back soon, the need isn't overwhelmingly pressing. But there's still a chance injuries could arise or the Cavs could Mobley or Allen the night off for rest.

When Thompson comes back and isn't loaded with human growth hormone, he likely isn't going to be capable of the same level of production. It also cannot be understated that Jones, who Cleveland traded cash to the Utah Jazz for over the summer, just isn't equipped to give the Cavs what they need as a reserve.

So, with the annual NBA trade deadline creeping closer, Cleveland may have to explore the trade market to answer their big man question. Although the Cavs have limited assets after selling the farm to acquire Donovan Mitchell last offseason, there are still ways for Cleveland to remain dynamic and improve the newfound depth issues.

Sure, it won't be similar to when the Cavs were able to snag Allen from the Brooklyn Nets as part of the infamous James Harden trade. But, thankfully, there are realistic options available for Cleveland.

One idea that makes some sense is a trade proposal from ESPN's salary cap guru Bobby Marks involving a relatively small trade between the Cavs and the Memphis Grizzlies: In this proposal, Memphis would receive Damian Jones, 2025 second-round pick (via Cleveland), 2027 second-round pick (via Denver) while Cleveland gets big man Xavier Tillman Sr. in return.

While this trade may be tricky for the Grizzlies to agree to after injuries cratered their season, when Memphis is fully healthy, Tillman isn't a staple in their rotation. Moreover, Tillman will be an unrestricted free agent this summer so the Grizzlies could be open to the idea of getting two draft picks for their war chest now instead of letting Tillman walk for nothing.

More importantly, for Cleveland, considering his particular skill set, high-energy style of play, and rather reasonable contract details, Tillman could be the right fit even after Thompson returns.

On the season, Tillman finds himself posting solid all-around averages of 6.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He could slot in nicely as a high-energy tweener big man, playing either the power forward or center position, giving the Cavs some much-needed insurance behind Allen and Mobley.

Tillman could be a popular name leading up to the trade deadline with Cleveland not being the only team that could be interested. In a recent piece penned by Mass Live's Brian Robb, the idea of the Boston Celtics inquiring about Xavier Tillman was mentioned with the Celtics using their injured player exception.

Meanwhile, The Smoking Cuban's Noah Weber mentioned that Tillman could be an option for the Dallas Mavericks as well, pairing the Grizzlies big man with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

So, if the Cavs want to have an answer behind Allen and Mobley, there likely will be competition for Tillman's services. Ultimately, it'll depend on whether or not the juice is worth the squeeze for Cleveland. But, considering how valuable Tillman's skill set could be, the price the Cavs end up paying could be worth it.