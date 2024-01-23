The NBA has suspended Tristan Thompson.

The NBA announced on Tuesday that they have suspended Cleveland Cavaliers veteran big man Tristan Thompson 25 games for violating the league's anti-drug program. Thompson tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033, both of which are considered performance enhancing drugs. This suspension takes place immediately, starting with Cleveland's game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

This past offseason, Thompson agreed to a one-year contract to rejoin the Cavs, the franchise he spent the first nine years of his career with and won a championship with in 2016.

In 36 games this season, Thompson has averaged 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in about 12.4 minutes per game. His best performance came last month against the Orlando Magic, as the veteran dropped 10 points and 13 rebounds in a season-high 29 minutes.

Thompson, 32, now faces an uphill battle to get back on the court for Cleveland. His suspension will run through the middle of March, leaving the Cavaliers even more short-handed than they already are in their frontcourt. Starting big man Evan Mobley continues to be sidelined as he rehabs from knee surgery.

Without Thompson, the Cavaliers are left with Jarrett Allen, Damian Jones, and two-way player Isaiah Mobley as options at the center position for the time being. It is likely that head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will incorporate some smaller rotations with Dean Wade possibly seeing some time as the big man on the court for the Cavs when Allen is on the bench.

The Cavaliers currently find themselves 26-15 on the season, the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference. One of the hottest teams in the league over recent weeks, the Cavs will be without yet another frontcourt contributor in Tristan Thompson for the foreseeable future.