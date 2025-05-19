Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors are already swirling around the NBA world. Bill Simmons recently proposed a possible Giannis for Evan Mobley trade on his podcast. Although Giannis is the better player, Simmons explained why the deal could make sense.

“Mobley for Giannis straight up, what do you think? We could do the deal on July 1st when Mobley’s kicker comes in,” Simmons said. “Straight up, he's (Mobley) six and a half years younger, call it in right now.”

Giannis will turn 31 years old during the 2025-26 season. Mobley is only 23 years old and earned the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award this past season. Antetokounmpo, however, is a two-time MVP and an NBA champion.

“I think it’s a great trade and I don’t even know if you had to say one side has to throw in something else,” Simmons added. “Which team would you pick to have to throw something else in? Giannis is a better player, but Mobley is six and a half years younger.”

Giannis is a candidate to be traded in the offseason. The Bucks were eliminated early from the playoffs in 2025, and Antetokounmpo could be looking for a new team.

The Cavs enjoyed a terrific regular season but they failed to replicate their success in the postseason. Trading a 23-year-old star in Mobley seems unlikely, but the idea of having Giannis and Donovan Mitchell team up could appeal to Cleveland as they look for a way to build a championship contender.

Parting ways with Giannis Antetokounmpo would obviously be difficult for the Bucks as well. Milwaukee may be headed toward a rebuild, though. Evan Mobley could become a player to build around for the future. Many NBA teams have found recent success by building around centers, a strategy the Bucks would follow if they do end up acquiring Mobley.

This trade is just an idea at the moment. It will be intriguing to see if the Cavs and Bucks engage in trade discussions at some point this offseason.