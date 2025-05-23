Despite multiple injuries impacting the starting rotation this season, the Seattle Mariners have managed to stay atop the AL West. And one of Seattle’s brightest young starters was finally ready to rejoin the team as George Kirby made his long-awaited injury return. Unfortunately, Kirby’s 2025 debut didn’t go quite how he envisioned.

The 27-year-old righty got roughed up in his first start of the season, surrendering five runs on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts in 3.2 innings. It clearly wasn’t the outcome the Mariners envisioned for one of their best young pitchers.

“It was a little sporadic, but yeah, it felt great to be back out there,” Kirby explained, per Daniel Kramerr of MLB.com. “My body feels good. It just didn't go the way I wanted to tonight, but it's a great step,” he added.

Better days ahead for Mariners’ ace George Kirby

Kirby returned from his shoulder injury in time to start the first game of a pivotal four-game series against the Astros in Houston. A sweep would knock the Mariners out of first-place in the division. Needless to say, Seattle was glad to have the All-Star righty back. But it seemed as if the Astros were even more happy to see Kirby on the mound.

Houston would go on to win 9-2 as Seattle's offense failed to provide much support on a night when pitching let the team down. However, while Kirby had a disappointing outing, he recognizes where things went wrong and is confident he’ll come back stronger in his next start.

“I just didn't quite get inside as much as I wanted to today. But I know for a fact that'll come,” Kirby said, via MLB.com.

Kirby’s return is important for the Mariners after Logan Gilbert landed on the 15-day IL with a right elbow flexor strain. Seattle had been holding it together while missing two of its most important starters. Now Kirby is back and Gilbert is nearing a return.

Prior to his injury in late April, Gilbert had continued to shine following a breakout 2024 campaign. He has a 2.37 ERA, 0.791 WHIP, 154 ERA+ and 44 strikeouts in 30.1 innings pitched.

The Mariners maintain a 2.5-game lead over the second-place Astros in the division. But that lead will quickly vanish if Houston goes on to dominate the remainder of the series.