May 23, 2025 at 1:57 AM ET

The Indiana Pacers pulled off a stunning comeback in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but it wasn’t just the final score that had the NBA world talking. Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain went viral for his raw, real-time reaction to Tyrese Haliburton’s clutch shot that forced overtime against the New York Knicks.

McCain was live on a Bleacher Report stream as Haliburton brought the ball up in the final seconds of regulation. With the Pacers trailing by two, Haliburton rose up from the top of the key, fading away with a defender closing in. The shot floated through the air and splashed in — initially ruled a three, but later confirmed as a two after replay showed his toe barely on the line. Still, it was enough to tie the game and send the Knicks vs. Pacers Game 1 into overtime.

The play stunned the Madison Square Garden crowd — and left McCain completely unglued. In a segment posted by Bleacher Report on X (formerly Twitter), McCain can be seen streaming live, calm at first. But as the shot drops, he suddenly jolts forward, eyes wide, and starts yelling in disbelief — though most of what he says is barely audible over his own excitement.

Jared McCain LOST IT after Tyrese Haliburton forced OT vs. the Knicks 😱 @att pic.twitter.com/bjEtaIEf8d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The clip immediately took off online, with fans loving the authenticity of the the reaction. As a sharpshooter himself, averaging 15.3 points and 38.3% from three during his rookie year, McCain’s appreciation for the moment felt genuine — the kind of respect only players can show.

Meanwhile, Haliburton’s clutch shot capped off a 31-point, 11-assist night and helped the Pacers erase a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit. They outlasted the Knicks 138-135 in overtime, stealing Game 1 on the road and shifting momentum heading into Game 2.

The Pacers made a statement — and McCain’s stunned reaction helped amplify just how electric the moment really was. If Game 1 is any sign, this Eastern Conference Finals matchup is going to deliver fireworks — both on and off the court.