The Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated in the second round of the NBA Playoffs after suffering a 114-105 Game 5 loss to the Indiana Pacers. It's the second consecutive year in which Cleveland exits the postseason in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. With the team receiving plenty of flak, it appears one former champion is tired of seeing how Jarrett Allen plays in the playoffs.

During the latest episode of the “Road Trippin'” podcast hosted by Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, Kendrick Perkins, and Allie Clifton, Frye blasted Allen for his lack of toughness in the playoffs. The former Cavaliers champ claims that the 27-year-old center just doesn't show up when it matters most.

“It's really been bothering me… Jarrett Allen is not a playoff big man. That is my statement. He is not physically dominant. He is not physically aggressive… At some point, as the main dude – the biggest dude on your team – you've gotta f*** somebody up once in a while.”

Despite the criticism, Frye does credit Allen for being a good center in the regular season. It appears his main issue with the Cavaliers center is that he shies away from contact and physicality in the playoffs. Frye even used some examples from playoff performances from the 2022-23 season to critique Jarrett Allen's play.

Through nine games played in the postseason, the one-time All-Star averaged 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. In comparison to his regular season numbers, Allen was right on par with his average points (13.5 in the regular season). However, his rebounds dropped in the playoffs, as he averaged 9.7 before the start of the postseason.

He did improve his efficiency in steals, though, after averaging just 0.9 steals per game in the regular season, and his blocks remained the exact same. In terms of statistical play, the Cavaliers' center essentially brought the same efficiency to the table as he had throughout the entire season.

Regardless, Channing Frye just simply isn't a fan of how Allen seems to back away from the physicality of the NBA Playoffs. With the offseason around the corner, the Cavaliers could make some serious changes to the lineup. Especially considering there is already buzz that the front office could trade Jarrett Allen.