The Cleveland Cavaliers started the season with 15 straight wins, which was one of the longest unbeaten streaks in NBA history. They looked like legitimate title contenders coming into the playoffs, and they even swept the Miami Heat in Round 1. Then, the team lost their second-round series to the Indiana Pacers in only five games. Things went south quickly, and change comes quickly in the NBA. Jarrett Allen is one player who could be traded this offseason, and a deal with the Charlotte Hornets could make sense.

Hornets trade proposal for Jarrett Allen

Hornets receive: Jarrett Allen

Cavaliers receive: Mark Williams, Josh Green, 2027 first-round pick (via Dallas), two second-round picks

While a trade involving Allen is unlikely this year, especially because he is on one of the best bargain contracts in the NBA, a surprise move can't be ruled out. The Cavaliers' core four, which includes Allen, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and Donovan Mitchell, have been together for three seasons now, yet they haven't been able to get past the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Cavaliers had a great year prior to their playoff elimination, not only because of their star talent, but because of their depth as well. Isaac Okoro, De'Andre Hunter, Max Strus, Dean Wade, Sam Merrill, and Ty Jerome all played key roles this season, but the latter two players are likely set to walk in free agency this offseason.

The Cavaliers are a second apron team, which will make returning their own free agents and replacing them on the open market difficult. They can replenish some of the depth that will inevitably be lost in the trade market, though. In this deal, the Cavaliers would land a solid replacement for Allen in the form of Mark Williams.

The Hornets are clearly okay with trading the center, as they originally dealt him to the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the NBA trade deadline. That deal was rescinded when Williams failed his physical, and his return to Charlotte had to be award. Williams, like Allen, can finish plays inside with put-backs and alley-top finishes. He is also a solid rim protector. Josh Green would be a good addition as well.

The Cavaliers have surrounded Mitchell and Garland with size and defense. Green is another wing who can hit open shots on offense, but more importantly, he can hold his own on the defensive end. Because the Cavaliers will have to deal with the repercussions of being a second apron team, they'd also be thrilled about the idea of adding more draft capital.

The Hornets, meanwhile, are looking to add the pieces that can get them to relevancy in the Eastern Conference. The team will add the fourth overall pick to a core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Miles Bridges. Allen could help bring everything together. The center has experience in helping turn a young team into a contender. The Hornets need to get past the rebuilding phase at some point, so they should be okay trading young pieces and draft capital for a veteran talent like Allen.

Should the Cavaliers trade Jarrett Allen?

While the Cavaliers have been surrounded by trade rumors for a couple of years now, they shouldn't yet trade Allen or anybody from their core four. The team has great chemistry together and still has the potential to win a championship. Their struggles against the Pacers can largely be attributed to injury problems.

Mobley and Garland both missed time in the series against the Pacers, and Mitchell has been hobbled with an ankle issue. The team was clearly not at full strength this postseason, yet they were still able to sweep a playoff opponent with plenty of experience in the Heat. With an offseason to recover, the Cavaliers can get right back to the one seed next season.

The Eastern Conference will be more wide open for a run to the NBA Finals next season, too, as players like Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum will likely be out for the season because of injuries. Giannis Antetokounmpo could even be traded out west, and Cooper Flagg will be drafted by a team in the Western Conference.

Allen's frontcourt pairing with Mobley is both elite and a necessity with Garland and Mitchell sharing a backcourt, as both players lack size and defensive prowess. Allen makes up for a lot of the holes on the roster and a lot of the mistakes that the team makes. The Cavaliers should wait at least one more season before making any drastic personnel decisions.