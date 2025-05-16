The Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the 2024–25 regular season with a 64-18 record. That was third-best in franchise history. However, their postseason run ended in disappointment. They were upset by the Indiana Pacers in the second round. That loss exposed concerns about their depth, health, and playoff resilience. With salary cap constraints looming large, Cleveland enters the offseason needing smart, cost-effective roster tweaks—not a rebuild—to keep their title hopes alive.

The Cavs’ Offseason Outlook: Tinker, Don’t Overhaul

Cleveland's core is intact. Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, DeAndre Hunter, and Caris LeVert are all under contract. That said, the supporting cast needs reinforcement. Injuries exposed the Cavaliers’ lack of depth—particularly at backup center and guard positions. Tristan Thompson, while beloved in Cleveland, is no longer a reliable option for playoff minutes. Ty Jerome played well enough to earn Sixth Man of the Year buzz. Still, he might have priced himself out of the Cavs’ budget. And second-year guard Craig Porter Jr failed to earn coach Kenny Atkinson’s trust in high-leverage moments.

If Cleveland wants to return to the Eastern Conference Finals—or beyond—it can’t afford to be caught thin again. That makes the trade market an attractive path. Rather than hunting for big names, the Cavs should target specialists who can complement their core. Two names fit that bill: Duop Reath, a stretch-big from the Portland Trail Blazers, and Jose Alvarado, the energizer backup guard from New Orleans.

Here we will discuss the two players who are early Cleveland Cavaliers trade targets in the 2025 NBA offseason.

Duop Reath — Stretch Big, Low Risk, High Utility

The Cavaliers learned the hard way that having two elite bigs (Mobley and Allen) doesn’t mean much if both are off the floor and the bench behind them is barren. Their backup frontcourt situation was, at times, untenable. They either relied on non-shooting forwards or aging veterans like Thompson who could no longer anchor second-unit lineups. That’s where Duop Reath could become an ideal fit.

The 28-year-old Australian big man flashed legitimate pick-and-pop range during his stints with the Trail Blazers last season. He connected on over 32 percent of his threes in limited action and showed enough mobility to keep up defensively in spurts. Sure, Portland’s crowded frontcourt often relegated him to bench duties behind Deandre Ayton and others. However, Reath’s skillset screams “underused weapon.”

Reath won’t anchor a defense or dominate the glass, but he doesn’t need to. The Cavs aren’t searching for a co-star. They just need a role player who can keep the offense flowing when Mobley or Allen sits. Reath’s shooting opens the lane for Garland and Mitchell. His international experience also suggests he won’t be overwhelmed by pressure situations. Best of all, he’d come cheap. He would be likely available for a second-round pick or a minor asset swap. In a cap-constrained offseason, that’s the kind of move that wins titles on the margins.

Jose Alvarado — Energy, Defense, and Leadership at the Point

If Jerome walks in free agency, Cleveland will need a new backup point guard. Enter Jose Alvarado. He is the New Orleans Pelicans’ tenacious guard who has built a cult following with his energy, hustle, and signature sneaky steals. Yes, he is not the most efficient scorer or tallest defender. That said, Alvarado brings exactly the kind of personality that can stabilize a second unit.

Alvarado’s defensive pressure could be a perfect complement to Cleveland’s halfcourt-based system. In the postseason, his ability to harass opposing ballhandlers is invaluable. Note that he ranked in the top 20 in steals per 36 minutes and routinely changes the tempo of games with his aggression. For the Cavaliers, a backcourt disruptor like Alvarado would be a welcome change.

Offensively, he’s a work in progress but not a liability. Alvarado’s career three-point shooting hovers near league average. He is also a decent decision-maker in pick-and-roll situations. If surrounded by the right shooters (Mitchell, Garland, LeVert), he can survive—and even thrive—in short bursts.

Perhaps most importantly, he’d come at a reasonable cost. The Pelicans have a logjam in the backcourt. They should be willing to move Alvarado for a future pick or a young developmental piece like Sam Merrill. It’s a move that could help both teams. New Orleans clears space for their young guards. Meanwhile, Cleveland gains a playoff-tested reserve who’s unafraid of big moments.

The Path Forward

Sure, trades may grab headlines. However, internal development remains a key piece of Cleveland’s offseason puzzle—particularly the growth of rookie wing Jaylon Tyson. He could help address the team’s need for spacing and rotational depth on the wing. With a strong core in place and a 64-win season under their belt, the Cavaliers aren’t in need of a shakeup, just refinement. Strategic additions like Duop Reath and Jose Alvarado won’t steal the spotlight, but they fill critical gaps—backup big and guard depth—without straining the budget. For a contender this close, it's not about making a splash, but finding the right ripple to push them forward in 2026.