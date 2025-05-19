The Cleveland Cavaliers earned the one-seed in the Eastern Conference this year, but their roster could look a lot different next season. The Cavaliers are expected to be one of the teams operating as a second apron team next year, which will make retaining some of their key free agents difficult because there are significant financial repercussions to being over the second apron.

Ty Jerome is one of Cleveland's key rotation players who is set to hit the open market this offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and there is a good chance that he will be playing for a new team next season.

The likelihood that Jerome will leave Cleveland increased when he struggled in the Cavaliers' second-round postseason exit against the Indiana Pacers, too. Jerome's poor playoff performance this year won't prevent him from being one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason, though. So, which teams would be a great fit for the combo guard to sign with?

1. Ty Jerome to the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are expected to have the most cap space in the league this offseason, and it is well known that they will be aggressive in pursuing more talent to add to the roster. While a move for Jerome wouldn't be as flashy as a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who they have reported interest in, it would be a high-quality move that would improve the team's floor next year.

Despite struggling in the postseason, Jerome had a breakout season with the Cavaliers, and he was really impressive in the regular season. The wheels fell off for the Cavaliers as a whole in the playoffs, and not just for Jerome. In the regular season, Jerome averaged 12.5 points per game. Jerome thrives in penetrating the defense and scoring inside with various euro-step moves and floaters. He was also lights out from deep, shooting 43.9% from 3-point land in his breakout campaign.

A trade for the Nets to bring in someone of Antetokounmpo's talent will cost an arm and a leg. While Jerome won't be cheap in free agency, the Nets at least wouldn't have to give up additional assets to bring him in. The Nets might prefer to go star hunting, but most of the best free agents this offseason have player options on their contracts that they will likely pick up. Plus, Brooklyn has a need at guard.

Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson are Brooklyn's only two big investments, and both of them need playmakers to get them the ball. Claxton is a lob-threat center, and Johnson is a catch-and-shoot specialist. The Nets' main point guards, D'Angelo Russell and De'Anthony Melton, are both upcoming free agents as well. Even if the Nets add a star, they will need a reliable guard who can get them the ball, and Jerome would fill this role well in Brooklyn.

2. Ty Jerome to the Charlotte Hornets

A lot of teams might view Jerome as a starter this offseason, and he will likely get paid like a starter, but his expertise is as a backup. That is the role he thrived in with the Cavaliers this season and during his other season averaging double-digit scoring figures, which was back in 2020-21 with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Charlotte Hornets need LaMelo Ball insurance, and Jerome would be the perfect player to back him up at the point guard position. Ball has been hurt far too often throughout his career, and the Hornets need a player who can fill in when their star can't play. Additionally, Jerome can play alongside Ball, as he has experience playing with star guards like Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Ball even has much better size than the players in Cleveland's backcourt, so Jerome's fit alongside the starters wouldn't be worrisome.

The concern here is that Jerome has had his fair share of injury issues throughout his career in his own right. It seems like the guard turned a corner this past season, but he had played in fewer than 50 games in each of his previous five seasons, so it is possible that he could revert back to his old ways.

3. Ty Jerome to the Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings' trade of De'Aaron Fox created a need at the point guard position. The team should consider signing Jerome this offseason to fill that hole, even though he spent a lot of time at the two-guard spot this last year. Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis form a questionable fit together, but the Kings haven't signaled that they will blow it up and trade any/everybody.

That means that they could be looking to add talent in free agency to improve off of their record from this past season. Jerome averaged just two points per game two seasons ago, so he is certainly a risky free agent addition, but he could also pay off in a big way.

Jerome is just now hitting his prime, and it could have just been injuries that prevented him from blossoming earlier in his career. Jerome's poor playoff performance might make him more affordable as a free agent than originally anticipated, too.