When Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was drafted with the 11th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, little did everyone know that he would blossom into the player he is today. Even the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team that sought him as one of the main returns in the iconic Paul George trade that keeps on giving, could not have foreseen that Gilgeous-Alexander would blossom into an eventual MVP winner, which he officially was on Thursday as he received the award prior to the Thunder's 118-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander was already a quality rotation player in his rookie year. He then blossomed into an everyday starter for the Thunder in Year 2, receiving plenty of guidance from future Hall of Famer Chris Paul. By Year 3, he was already OKC's best player, and from there on, he kept on improving and improving — a testament to his legendary work ethic that has him getting better year after year.

The Thunder star is at the top of his game right now, and Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a heartfelt message to his younger self, one of gratitude that he stayed the course and led him to where he is right now.

“I'm very proud. I'm glad he never gave up. I’m glad he listened to the right people. And I'm glad for those people giving me that advice, what they did throughout the years. They know who they are and I'm very appreciative,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in his postgame presser, via the official NBA account on X.

Gilgeous-Alexander is now on the cusp of leading the Thunder to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2012, needing just two more wins to do so. He was a dominant force in Game 2, frustrating the Timberwolves beyond belief and putting up 38 points in a winning effort that showed why he's such a deserving MVP winner.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a developmental triumph for the Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the real-life manifestation of NBA 2K-like linear player development. Gilgeous-Alexander has simply gotten better with each passing season, and the Thunder organization continue to be an MVP-churning machine: boasting the services of three different MVPs over the past 11 years is incredible and is no fluke.

Gilgeous-Alexander, however, is looking to get the Thunder to where Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook weren't able to. And with the Thunder looking like the dominant team they've been all season long after being pushed to their limits by the Denver Nuggets, they might be on their way to doing so.