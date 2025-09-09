Vanessa Bryant does not have time for pregnancy rumors.

The wife of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant attended the US Open over the weekend with her daughters, Capri and Bianka. Vanessa shut down rumors that she might be pregnant by sharing some photos of her enjoying her alcoholic beverage at the tennis tournament.

“Enjoying my honey deuce,” Bryant said over a photo of her signature US Open drink.

“Keep me posted on how this imaginary pregnancy rumor is coming along,” she added. “24 years later … same rumor.”

It's unclear how the pregnancy rumor began again, but it follows Vanessa doubling down on the internet gossip earlier this year when she posted a Rihanna meme in June, writing, “Me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer.”

Natalia Bryant, Kobe and Vanessa's oldest daughter, was also seen at the event in a suite.

Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant on anniversary of passing

In January 2020, Kobe, the pair's daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant and seven other were killed in a helicopter crash. On the fifth year anniversary of the tragedy, Vanessa posted throwback photos of the Lakers icon and their daughter.

Since their passing, Vanessa has honored their lives by renaming the Mamba Sports Foundation to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation. The nonprofit helps underserved boys and girls achieve their athletic dreams in honor of the memory of Kobe and Gigi.

In 2021, she spoke to PEOPLE about what motivates to keep her going amid the tragedy.

“Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again,” she said. “But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do.”

“I want to make Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka and Capri proud,” she told PEOPLE.