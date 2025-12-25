The Arizona Cardinals found themselves at the center of NFL conversation after outside linebacker Josh Sweat publicly expressed frustration over his omission from the Pro Bowl. Sweat’s reaction quickly gained traction across the league, turning the snub—and the broader Pro Bowl voting process—into a prominent topic of debate.

Sweat, a cornerstone of the Cardinals’ pass rush, delivered one of the most productive seasons among NFC edge defenders during his first year in the desert. His season statistics were impressive, including 11 sacks, four forced fumbles, 12 tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits. Those numbers ranked him fourth in the NFC in sacks and tied him for first in forced fumbles, production levels that typically correspond with postseason honors.

Despite that performance, Sweat was named only as an alternate. He finished second among NFC edge defenders in fan voting, but the Pro Bowl selection process assigns equal weight to votes from fans, players, and coaches. Ultimately, the final selections favored Brian Burns of the New York Giants, along with Jared Verse and Byron Young of the Los Angeles Rams. The outcome left Sweat on the outside looking in, even as Cardinals teammates Budda Baker and Trey McBride earned Pro Bowl selections.

Arizona Sports shared video footage of Sweat’s locker room reaction on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the emotional impact of the announcement. In the clip, the veteran pass-rusher expressed disappointment.

“It was taken away from me. … I just want what I earned and what I worked for.”

The video, recorded shortly after the roster announcement, underscored how significant the recognition was to Sweat, a veteran leader within the Cardinals’ defense. His comments conveyed frustration rather than resentment, emphasizing how closely Pro Bowl honors are tied to league-wide respect and acknowledgment.

With two weeks remaining in the season, Sweat remains listed as an alternate, leaving open the possibility that a late withdrawal could still secure his spot. Regardless, his production, consistency, and effort have defined his year—even without a Pro Bowl nod.